Bomb squad checking suspicious device near NE Portland transit center

The Portland Police Bureau bomb squad was called out for a suspicious device near a TriMet transit station in northeast Portland.

A box was found chained to a pole near the Hollywood/Northeast 42nd Avenue Transit Center at around noon Wednesday.

Police blocked traffic near the station for the investigation and the TriMet platform was closed as a precaution.

