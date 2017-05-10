Bomb squad checking suspicious device near NE Portland transit center

The Portland Police Bureau bomb squad was called out for a suspicious device near a TriMet transit station in northeast Portland.

A box was found chained to a pole near the Hollywood/Northeast 42nd Avenue Transit Center at around noon Wednesday.

Police blocked traffic near the station for the investigation and the TriMet platform was closed as a precaution.

Bomb Squad checking suspicious item near 42nd Avenue Transit Station. Traffic closed in area, @trimet platform closed as precaution. #Alert — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 10, 2017

Bus lines 70 and 75 are not serving Hollywood Transit Center or stops on NE 42nd due to police activity in the area. — TriMet (@trimet) May 10, 2017

