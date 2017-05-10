Bomb squad renders suspicious bag safe near NE Portland transit center

The Portland Police Bureau bomb squad was called out for a suspicious item near a TriMet transit station in northeast Portland.

A bag was found chained to a pole near the Hollywood/Northeast 42nd Avenue Transit Center at around noon Wednesday.

Police blocked traffic near the station for the investigation and the TriMet platform was closed as a precaution.

By 1:50 p.m., police reported that a remote explosive tool was used to render the bag safe. The item did not contain any explosive material.

.@trimet Area is safe, resuming normal traffic. Bomb Squad used remote explosive tool to render the bag safe, did not contain any explosive material. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 10, 2017

