Providence Park expansion plan gets unanimous approval from City Council

A plan for a privately funded expansion of Providence Park was given the green light by the Portland City Council Wednesday.

In a unanimous vote, the council agreed to negotiate with the team on a 10-year tax exemption on ticket sales tied to the expansion.

Leaders with the Portland Timbers organization announced the move last month. The $50-$55 million plan would bring an estimated 4,000 additional seats to the already 21,000-seat stadium.

Lots of soccer fans on city council. Council says yes to stadium expansion. #fox12 #timbers pic.twitter.com/XKYUa3Oj4t — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) May 10, 2017

Providence Park is owned by the city, but the Timbers are the primary tenants. Timbers matches have been sold-out for 112 games in a row, and the organizations Portland Thorns NWSL team draws more fans than any other professional women’s soccer team in the United States.

The Timbers pay city taxes on the tickets sold for matches, and the tax revenue from increased ticket sales from the expansion could be around $200,000 per year.

Providence Park is among the smaller MLS venues, and officials with the Timbers note that there are 13,000 fans on the season ticket waiting list, so the demand for the new seats is expected to be very high.

While the general expansion plan was approved by the council, negotiators with the city and officials with the team will still need to work through the specifics of a detailed contract. The City Council would then need to give approval to that finalized deal.

