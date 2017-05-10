Deputies locate missing 58-year-old Troutdale woman

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office reports that a missing 58-year-old Troutdale woman has been located.

Deputies reported that Bonnie Luther was found just after 3:30 p.m.

She had left her home unexpectedly at around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday and deputies were concerned that she may be suffering from a mental illness.

The sheriff's office thanked the public for their assistance in the search.

