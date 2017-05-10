Deputies locate missing 58-year-old Troutdale woman - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies locate missing 58-year-old Troutdale woman

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: MCSO Courtesy: MCSO
TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) -

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office reports that a missing 58-year-old Troutdale woman has been located.

Deputies reported that Bonnie Luther was found just after 3:30 p.m.

She had left her home unexpectedly at around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday and deputies were concerned that she may be suffering from a mental illness.

The sheriff's office thanked the public for their assistance in the search.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.