Deputies searching for missing 58-year-old Troutdale woman

Bonnie Luther (Photo provided by Multnomah County Sheriff's Office) Bonnie Luther (Photo provided by Multnomah County Sheriff's Office)
TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) -

Deputies are asking for the public's help locating a missing 58-year-old Troutdale woman.

Bonnie Luther left her home unexpectedly at around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday. She lives on the 2300 block of Southwest 22nd Avenue.

She never returned and has not been heard from since. Deputies said she may be suffering from a mental illness. 

Luther is described as 5 foot 9 inches tall and 235 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair down to her waist.

She may be wearing a light blue shirt and black pants.

Anyone who sees Luther is asked to call 911. 

