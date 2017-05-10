Deputies searching for missing 58-year-old Troutdale woman

Deputies are asking for the public's help locating a missing 58-year-old Troutdale woman.

Bonnie Luther left her home unexpectedly at around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday. She lives on the 2300 block of Southwest 22nd Avenue.

She never returned and has not been heard from since. Deputies said she may be suffering from a mental illness.

Luther is described as 5 foot 9 inches tall and 235 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair down to her waist.

She may be wearing a light blue shirt and black pants.

Anyone who sees Luther is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.