Timbers, Providence Health host kids fitness day

Thousands of Portland area students filled the corridors of Providence Park Wednesday morning for Providence Health Fitness Day.

The Portland Timbers and Providence Health partnered up to hold the event to teach students about healthy living habits on and off the field.

Feet hit the pavement as kids took part in agility drills, Zumba classes and learned about the importance of safety when being active.

Teachers like Laycee Kinsman say the event provides a different setting for students to learn.

"I don't know for sure if it sticks with them, but I think it's different from the classroom environment and it's always fun to get to do something outside of the classroom,” she said.

After the fun and games students filled the stands to watch a USL match between the Timber’s T2 team and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

