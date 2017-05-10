Man critically injured in 'completely random' stabbing in Old Town

Stabbing scene in Portland's Old Town on Monday night. (KPTV)

A man was critically injured in a stabbing that police are describing as "completely random" in Old Town.

Emergency crews responded to the Pacific Tower Apartment on the 300 block of Northwest 4th Avenue at 10:25 p.m. Monday.

Jacob Pedro Shroyer, 37, was found suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital with injuries described as life-threatening.

He remained in critical condition Wednesday.

Investigators said there is no information to suggest Shroyer knew his attacker. The suspect is described only as a black man with a large build who was armed with a knife.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033 or anthony.merrill@portlandoregon.gov; or Detective Vince Cui at 503-823-0449 or vince.cui@portlandoregon.gov.

