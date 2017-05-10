Man critically injured in 'completely random' stabbing in Old To - KPTV - FOX 12

Man critically injured in 'completely random' stabbing in Old Town

Stabbing victim Jacob Pedro Shroyer (Photo released by Portland Police Bureau) Stabbing victim Jacob Pedro Shroyer (Photo released by Portland Police Bureau)
Stabbing scene in Portland's Old Town on Monday night. (KPTV) Stabbing scene in Portland's Old Town on Monday night. (KPTV)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A man was critically injured in a stabbing that police are describing as "completely random" in Old Town.

Emergency crews responded to the Pacific Tower Apartment on the 300 block of Northwest 4th Avenue at 10:25 p.m. Monday.

Jacob Pedro Shroyer, 37, was found suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital with injuries described as life-threatening.

He remained in critical condition Wednesday.

Investigators said there is no information to suggest Shroyer knew his attacker. The suspect is described only as a black man with a large build who was armed with a knife.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033 or anthony.merrill@portlandoregon.gov; or Detective Vince Cui at 503-823-0449 or vince.cui@portlandoregon.gov.

