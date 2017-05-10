Seattle teen launches campaign with Chris Pratt to help hospital

Seattle teen Makenna Schwab and movie star and Washington native Chris Pratt are teaming up to benefit Seattle Children’s Hospital. (courtesy KCPQ/Q13 FOX)

Movie star Chris Pratt has quickly become the pride of the Pacific Northwest, not only for his acting skills but also for his heart.

Now Pratt is giving a 14-year-old Seattle girl with a rare disorder a once in a lifetime opportunity to team up with him to help Seattle Children’s Hospital while giving fans a chance to visit the star on set.

Makenna Schwab has Larson's Syndrome, a condition that causes dislocations in her joints and deformities in her bones. Breathing is hard for the teen and she has had issues with instability with her spine.

Schwab calls Seattle Children’s Hospital her second home, and that is where she met Pratt through the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Instead of just wishing for a Hollywood experience, though, the teen wanted the “Jurassic World” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” star to help her give back.

The duo worked together to launch a CrowdRise campaign to benefit the hospital, with donations going toward entries to a drawing for a trip to the set of “Jurassic World 2” in Hawaii.

Schwab has been doing charitable projects for the hospital since 2011 and has raised over $73,000 so far.

Her new campaign with Pratt is off to a huge start, with more than $200,000 already being raised since the campaign started.

To donate to the campaign for a chance to win the trip to the set, visit CrowdRise.com/JurassicWorld, and to learn more about Schwab and her other fundraising efforts, go to MakSpire.com.

