Reward offered to catch sex offender accused of cutting woman's hair on bus

TriMet is offering a $1,000 reward to catch a sex offender accused of once again cutting a woman's hair on a TriMet bus.

Police asked for the public's help tracking down Jared Weston Walter, 30, last week.

Walter is a registered sex offender believed to be in the Portland metro area without a fixed address.

He has been arrested multiple times since 2010 for touching and cutting women's hair on buses and cutting a woman's hair at a store in Oregon City.

He was sentenced to two years behind bars in 2013 and six months in jail in 2015.

Anyone who sees Water is urged to call 911 right away. All other tips can be submitted to transit police at 503-962-7566 or crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.

