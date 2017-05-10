Police: Man arrested for public indecency outside SE Portland elementary school

A 25-year-old man is facing the charge of public indecency after police said he was openly exposing himself and touching himself in front of a southeast Portland school.

Officers responded to Parklane Elementary School on the 15800 block of Southeast Main Street at 6:57 a.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses directed officers to the suspect's vehicle. Brandon Kwok Lee, 25, was arrested without incident.

Witnesses told investigators that Lee was masturbating in front of the school and when he was confronted by people, he would turn toward them and continue his behavior.

No children were in the area at the time, as Parklane had a late start to the school day.

Man arrested for touching himself outside SE PDX elementary school. Police: unloaded gun found too. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/QajbLF9KYW — Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) May 10, 2017

After Lee's arrest, police said they seized an unloaded handgun from his car. The gun was taken as evidence pending further investigation.

Lee was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on the charge of public indecency.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.