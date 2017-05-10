Former Oregon resident found dead in Mexico - KPTV - FOX 12

Former Oregon resident found dead in Mexico

The family of Gordon Strom have started a YouCaring fund to help his widow at Strom was found dead at their home in Mexico. (YouCaring.com) The family of Gordon Strom have started a YouCaring fund to help his widow at Strom was found dead at their home in Mexico. (YouCaring.com)
MEXICO CITY (KPTV) -

A man with ties to Oregon has been killed in Mexico.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Embassy confirmed the death of Gordon Strom, who lived in Boring years ago.

Pictures of Strom were posted on a YouCaring memorial fund. According to his Facebook page, he attended Tigard High School and Portland Community College.

He spent many years in California then moved to Mexico six years ago, where he was building roads and homes in the area of Veracruz.

Mexican media report that Strom was killed at his own ranch, where his hands and feet were tied.

Those close to him say they have no idea why he was targeted. They say he was passionate about the environment and meditation and spent his life helping others.

