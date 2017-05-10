DOJ: Woman arrested for embezzling $800K from Oregon foster care agency

A Portland woman is accused of embezzling $800,000 from a foster care agency over six years.

Mary Holden Ayala, 56, served as president and executive director of Give Us This Day, a private foster care agency and residential program for hard-to-place foster children.

The agency closed in September 2015.

A federal indictment alleges Ayala embezzled at least $800,000 from Give Us This Day between 2009 and 2015. The funds were intended to support foster care services, children and families.

The indictment also alleges Ayala filed false personal income tax returns in tax years 2009 through 2014 and failed to file a personal tax return in 2015.

Ayala is a longtime resident of Portland. FBI agents arrested her Tuesday in Holly Springs, Mississippi.

The Department of Justice is seeking to keep Ayala in custody, "on the risk she may fail to voluntarily appear in Oregon if released." A detention hearing is scheduled for this week.

This case was investigated by the FBI, the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General and the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigations.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.