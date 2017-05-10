Popular Oregon square dance caller convicted on child sex abuse - KPTV - FOX 12

Popular Oregon square dance caller convicted on child sex abuse charges

Posted: Updated:
Charles William Garner, jail booking photo Charles William Garner, jail booking photo
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A square dance caller from Tualatin has been convicted on charges including sex abuse and encouraging child sex abuse.

Charles William Garner, 57, was arrested in September 2016.

On Wednesday, a judge found Garner guilty on charges of using a child in a sex display, third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy, second-degree sex abuse and encouraging child sex abuse. In a second case, he was convicted on charges of first-degree sex abuse and coercion.

Police released few details about the investigation, but at the time of his arrest, officers said they feared there were more victims who had not yet come forward.

Investigators said Garner was a popular square dance caller in Washington County and Marion County over the last several years.

Garner was previously convicted in 1995 on charges including kidnapping and sex abuse.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 7.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.