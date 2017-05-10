Gresham police searching for missing 50-year-old woman - KPTV - FOX 12

Gresham police searching for missing 50-year-old woman

Elissa "Lisa" Twombly (Photo released by Gresham PD) Elissa "Lisa" Twombly (Photo released by Gresham PD)
GRESHAM, OR

The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 50-year-old woman.

Elissa "Lisa" Twombly has not had any contact with family or friends in two weeks. Family members said that is unusual for her.

Twombly is a white woman, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Twombly is asked to contact detectives at 503-618-2233.

