Gresham police searching for missing 50-year-old woman

The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 50-year-old woman.

Elissa "Lisa" Twombly has not had any contact with family or friends in two weeks. Family members said that is unusual for her.

Twombly is a white woman, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Twombly is asked to contact detectives at 503-618-2233.

