Police report missing 50-year-old Gresham woman has been located - KPTV - FOX 12

Police report missing 50-year-old Gresham woman has been located

KPTV file image KPTV file image
GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

A missing Gresham woman has been found, according to police.

The Gresham Police Department asked for the public's assistance finding Elissa "Lisa" Twombly last week.

Officers reported that she had not been in contact with family or friends for two weeks, which is unusual for her.

On Monday, police said Twombly had been located.

No other details were released.

"We thank the public for their assistance looking for her," according to the Gresham Police Department.

