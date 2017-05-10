PBOT hoping outside contractors will help with pothole backlog

It's been more than three months since the Portland area's last big winter storm, and the city's streets and highways are still pockmarked with potholes.

According to the Portland Bureau of Transportation, there are still more than 1,000 open requests to fill potholes on city streets, with repair crews hampered by months of wet weather.

"The goal is to get down to our normal operations where we have the number of potholes where we can have an adequate response time with our normal number of crews, which is usually 2-3 crews," said John Brady, a spokesman for PBOT.

Brady said the city's goal is to get down to about 100-200 open requests, and to accomplish that, PBOT has been authorized to put out bids for outside contractors to help the crews already working on repairs.

On state highways running through the city, the Oregon Department of Transportation has a similar backlog of repairs.

"We're still addressing potholes that are the result the winter storms that we had. They're still developing. They're still coming up," said ODOT spokesman Don Hamilton.

Hamilton said busy roads that see the most traffic, like Interstate-5, are typically fast-tracked for repairs, but there is much work still to be done.

As for PBOT, Brady said the agency's crews have already filled more than 10,000 potholes since July 1, which is roughly 3,000 more than they would fill in a normal year.

