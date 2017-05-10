Portland police searching for suspect caught on camera harassing girl near bus

After Selmira Guevara’s daughter said a man groped her at a bus stop, the woman went back to the scene to try and identify him a few days later. (KPTV)

Investigators have confirmed that a man photographed by a mother at a bus stop near Southeast Stark and 127th Avenue is suspected of inappropriately touching the woman’s 12-year-old daughter. (KPTV)

Investigators with the Portland Police Bureau have confirmed that the man photographed by a mother of a child harassed near a bus stop is suspected of inappropriately touching the young girl.

Selmira Guevara said the man approached her 12-year-old daughter while she was sitting near a bus stop on Southeast Stark and 127th Avenue waiting for her sister to get home from school on Friday.

Guevara said the man touched her daughter’s chest and told her he’d see her again on Monday.

So on Monday, Guevara waited with her daughter to see if he’d come back. She said he did and she managed to snap a photo of him before he took off from the scene.

“He's still out there and he might get a child,” she told FOX 12 Monday. “You don't know who but he's after my daughter for sure.”

Portland police are investigating this incident and have interviewed that Guevara’s daughter to learn more about what happened.

Anyone that recognizes the man or knows where he could be is asked to call Portland police at 503-823-3333.

