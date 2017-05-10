Trending toy: Students taking Fidget Spinners to school

There is a new toy craze sweeping classrooms across the country.

It’s called the Fidget Spinner and now teachers are seeing them show up in classrooms.

On Wednesday, FOX 12 stopped by Craft Warehouse off of Cedar Hills Boulevard. The store manager told us that the three-pronged Fidget Spinners have been flying off the shelves.

The toy was originally created by a Florida woman named Catherine Hettinger. The toy didn't sell well and the original patent for it expired in 2005 when Hettinger couldn't afford the renewal fee.

Major toy makers took it on, and now, the popular toys come in different designs and colors.

Some people say the Fidget Spinners help them focus.

“I spin the remote at home. I sit there and spin it. Now, this is on our side table and it's kind of more quiet,” said Craft Warehouse associate Devon Morgan.

Area teachers are starting to see the spinners show up in classrooms, as well. Some teachers believe these devices would only benefit certain kids with special needs.

“It would drive me nuts,” said teacher Kiyomi Stevens. “I don't allow my students to have cell phones and this is kind of similar to a cell phone. It's just a distraction.”

A Gresham School District spokesperson said they are seeing a lot of them pop up in their schools and they are treating them as a toy, meaning the kids can't play with them during learning time.

Right now, most school districts in the area we talked to do not have widespread policies on the new fad.

The toy runs about $10 to $20 and you can pick them up at craft stores, toy stores and many other places, including online.

