One person dead in officer-involved shooting in SE Portland

Portland police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in southeast Portland.

Police say the shooting happened in the area of Southeast 92nd and Flavel Street.

According to police, one person has died.

No officers were injured.

TriMet Green Line disrupted due to the investigation. Shuttle buses will serve stations between Main St and Clackamas Town Center TC.

This is developing news. Stay with FOX 12 Oregon and KPTV.com for updates.

