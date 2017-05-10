WOU student killed in two-vehicle crash on I-5 in Salem

A Western Oregon University student was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Salem Tuesday night.

Oregon State Police said they responded to the crash on I-5 near milepost 256 at 5 p.m.

Preliminary information indicates a 2006 Honda Accord was traveling northbound in the middle lane and an Affordable Tow truck was northbound in the slow lane. The driver of the Honda, Laurie Son, 18, from Beaverton, changed lanes into the tow truck and lost control.

The Honda struck a tree on the right shoulder. Son and the right front passenger of the Honda, Jeremy Danh, 22, from Portland, received minor injuries.

OSP said another passenger in the Honda, Brandon Lin, 22, from Portland, passed away in surgery from his injuries.

The driver of the tow truck, Andrew Hillman, 26, from Portland, was not injured.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.