ACLU of Oregon expresses concern over PPB's response to May Day march

The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon is upset with how the City of Portland handled the May Day march.

On May 1, Portland police canceled the May Day march permit, citing actions by anarchists. Police clashed with anarchists who started fires and broke windows of businesses in downtown Portland.

The ACLU of Oregon wrote a letter to Mayor Ted Wheeler expressing its concern on how police responded, saying:

Our organizations advocate for peaceful protest and call for an end to violence from protesters and PPB alike. PPB's response to the May Day protest was disproportionate and dangerous. First-hand accounts from our legal observers and march organizers make it clear that there was very little violence or property destruction prior to the cancellation of the permit. Instead of handling the limited and isolated incidents appropriately, PPB created chaos by canceling a permitted march in progress without communicating to the participants, many of whom were families, children, and people with mobility issues.

Mayor Wheeler has not yet responded to the letter.

