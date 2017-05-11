Man accused of cutting woman’s hair on TriMet bus arrested

The man who police say is accused of cutting a woman’s hair on a TriMet bus was arrested just before 8 p.m. Wednesday in southeast Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau said 30-year-old Jared Weston Walter was taken into custody in the 4300 block of Southeast 89th Avenue after witnesses recognized him and chased him through the neighborhood.

TriMet had offered a $1,000 reward for information on Walter earlier in the day.

Christian Coats said he and his son were on their way to the store around 89th Avenue and Holgate Boulevard and when they spotted a man matching Walter's description. Coats said he started talking to Walter in a friendly manner, but Walter soon took off running.

Coats said he chased the suspect down while calling 911 in the process.

“Ever since I seen him on the news, I was like, man, I would sure like to bump into him," Coats said. "I just knew that I had to catch this guy, you know, before he did something else, because I would hate to have not caught him and him do something to somebody else.

Walter is a registered sex offender and has been arrested multiple times since 2010 for touching and cutting women’s hair on buses and inside a store in Oregon City.

He is set to appear in court Thursday and faces charges of harassment and interfering with public transportation.

