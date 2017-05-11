Large power outage causes OSU to cancel several classes - KPTV - FOX 12

Large power outage causes OSU to cancel several classes

CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) -

A large power outage Thursday morning prompted Oregon State University officials to cancel classes in several academic buildings.

OSU said the Corvallis campus experienced a “significant power outage.” All classes and operations in the following buildings are canceled for the day:

  • Agricultural and Live Sciences Building
  • Burt Hall
  • West Residence Hall
  • Kelley Engineering Center
  • Merryfield (east wing)
  • Hallie Ford Center
  • Bates
  • Dryden
  • Richardson
  • Peavy
  • Kearney
  • Gilbert
  • Owen
  • Lonnie B. Harris Black Cultural Center
  • Environmental Health and Safety Annex
  • College of Earth, Ocean and Atmosphere Sciences
  • Administration Building
  • Dodd House
  • West International House
  • Gem Residence Center

Pacific Power and OSU facilities are working to restore power as soon as possible. The cause of the outage was not immediately known. 

