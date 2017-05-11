Large power outage causes OSU to cancel several classes

A large power outage Thursday morning prompted Oregon State University officials to cancel classes in several academic buildings.

OSU said the Corvallis campus experienced a “significant power outage.” All classes and operations in the following buildings are canceled for the day:

Agricultural and Live Sciences Building

Burt Hall

West Residence Hall

Kelley Engineering Center

Merryfield (east wing)

Hallie Ford Center

Bates

Dryden

Richardson

Peavy

Kearney

Gilbert

Owen

Lonnie B. Harris Black Cultural Center

Environmental Health and Safety Annex

College of Earth, Ocean and Atmosphere Sciences

Administration Building

Dodd House

West International House

Gem Residence Center

ALERT: The Corvallis campus has experienced a significant power outage. Classes and operations in these buildings ONLY are cancelled today. pic.twitter.com/NaAZW2GVUz — Oregon State (@OregonState) May 11, 2017

Pacific Power and OSU facilities are working to restore power as soon as possible. The cause of the outage was not immediately known.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.