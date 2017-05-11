On the Go with Joe at BabyFest NW

Joe V. was at The Bull and The Bee baby shop in southeast Portland checking products for BabyFest NW.

It is the ultimate event for expectant and new parents.

Couples can browse through innovative and eco-friendly products perfect for moms, dads and little ones.

All day Thursday, guests can log on to BabyFestNW.com and enter the promotional code "KPTV" to get 50% off tickets to BabyFest NW.

The event will be held at the Oregon Convention Center on Saturday, May 13.

