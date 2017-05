Getting to tour the country performing with Paul McCartney’s son, James McCartney has been quite the experience for singer-songwriter Anna Rose.

Her blues/rock sound got her the gig, and during her stop in Portland, she talked to MORE about playing with McCartney, and the success of her own original music.

Learn more about her music at AnnaRoseMusic.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.