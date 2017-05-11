Troopers arrest two drivers after ‘road rage’ incident in Vancouver

Two drivers are in jail after a wild road-rage incident Thursday morning moving across two interstates, a highway and then through a busy intersection in Vancouver.

Witnesses said they could see the anger in the faces of the drivers from behind their windshields, and when the fight moved to a location on 8th Avenue near Interstate 5, it got even uglier.

Officers have towed the two vehicles involved from the scene where the incident ended in Hazel Dell, but investigators say one of those drivers had some sort of tie to the property and that they actually had to negotiate to get someone to drive one of the vehicles involved out from behind a locked gate.

Police say 36-year-old Mathew D Champagne of Canby was driving a white Geo Metro, which sustained damaged on the driver’s side door during the incident, while Portland resident Kaio Vaigafa was driving a black truck.

Both men were booked into the Clark County Jail and charged with assault and reckless endangerment. Vaigafa also faces charges of driving with a suspended license.

VanWA - Both driver's in custody. Thanks to @ClarkCoSheriff for the photos! pic.twitter.com/NvQY9G2uMX — Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) May 11, 2017

Police say ramming and guns were involved. Witnesses say officers have guns drawn as they approached pic.twitter.com/T7eBxKhNDp — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) May 11, 2017

Officials with the Washington State Patrol say the confrontation started around 9 a.m. on Interstate 205 near State Road 14.

Other drivers called 911 and reported the vehicles were ramming into each other. Troopers say the incident continued onto I-5 and then off the freeway and onto 78th Street.



(courtesy Robert Jester)

One witness told FOX 12 that at first, they thought the incident was some sort of accident, then said it appeared like the two vehicles were attached by the bumpers and were spinning in circles.

Officials say one of the drivers told 911 dispatchers that the other driver had a gun, but troopers say they did not find one during the investigation.

