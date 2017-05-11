Troopers investigating reports of ‘road rage’ in Vancouver

Troopers with the Washington State Patrol are investigating reports of vehicles ramming into each other as a possible case of “road rage.”

The WSP first reported multiple calls about the incidents just after 9 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near State Road 14.

According to Trooper Will Finn, drivers were reporting that two cars were ramming each other before both vehicles became stuck in traffic. Troopers also noted that a gun was involved in the incidents.



(courtesy Robert Jester)

The vehicles were stopped near Highway 99 and 86th Street in Vancouver. Two people were detained in the incident.

VanWA - Both driver's in custody. Thanks to @ClarkCoSheriff for the photos! pic.twitter.com/NvQY9G2uMX — Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) May 11, 2017

Police say ramming and guns were involved. Witnesses say officers have guns drawn as they approached pic.twitter.com/T7eBxKhNDp — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) May 11, 2017

Both drivers will be booked into the Clark County Jail and face charges of assault and reckless endangerment.

The Washington State Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident along with the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

