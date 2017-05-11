Troopers investigating reports of ‘road rage’ in Vancouver - KPTV - FOX 12

Troopers investigating reports of ‘road rage’ in Vancouver

Posted: Updated:
(courtesy Robert Jester) (courtesy Robert Jester)
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

Troopers with the Washington State Patrol are investigating reports of vehicles ramming into each other as a possible case of “road rage.”

The WSP first reported multiple calls about the incidents just after 9 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near State Road 14.

According to Trooper Will Finn, drivers were reporting that two cars were ramming each other before both vehicles became stuck in traffic. Troopers also noted that a gun was involved in the incidents.


(courtesy Robert Jester)

The vehicles were stopped near Highway 99 and 86th Street in Vancouver. Two people were detained in the incident.

Both drivers will be booked into the Clark County Jail and face charges of assault and reckless endangerment.

The Washington State Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident along with the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.