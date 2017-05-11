Police shoot at dog attacking children at bus stop in SE Portland

Portland police were forced to shoot at a dog that was reportedly attacking a group of children at a southeast Portland bus stop.

Officers responded to the scene in the 8000 block of Southeast 60th Avenue and Nehalem Street around 8:02 a.m.

Witnesses reported that a white pit bull had been jumping at a door of a nearby home after chasing a woman. The woman jumped into a truck to get away from the animal.

Preliminary information indicated the dog had bitten two people.

Officers arrived on scene to find the dog attacking a group of children at a bus stop. They said the dog was biting the leg of a woman who was protecting her 9-year-old son and the other kids.

As an officer approached, the dog let go of the woman's leg and charged, according to police. The officer fired a single bullet that grazed the dog, injuring it.

Multnomah County Animal Services arrived and captured the dog. The woman was not seriously injured.

Police do not know who owns the dog. Anyone with information on the dog's owner should contact the Portland Police Bureau or Multnomah County Animal Services.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.