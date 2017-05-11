Truck fire shuts down eastbound Hwy 26 near Sylvan exit

The eastbound lanes of Highway 26 were shut down as firefighters worked to put out a truck fire.

Crews responded to the burning truck near the Sylvan exit at around 10:40 a.m. Thursday.

The Oregon Department of Transportation reported all eastbound lanes were closed. Images from Air 12 showed a long traffic backup as a result of the closure.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire or if anyone was hurt.

All eastbound lanes had reopened by 12:10 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.