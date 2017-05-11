Rose Festival kickoff party introduces Grand Marshals, new wine and beer

It may be hard to believe, but Portland Rose Festival season is already here.

The kickoff party for the 2017 Portland Rose Festival included the reveal of this year's Grand Floral Parade grand marshals as well as the new label for the Rose Festival wine.

The Oak Knoll Rose Festival wine label was created by Oregon College of Art and Craft student Winona Hwang and is called "Home."

Her piece was chosen from several submissions by local college students, and Good Day Oregon's Kimberly Maus and Shauna Parsons had the honor of being on the judging panel.

Hwang said half of her piece, which isn't featured on the label, is of Singapore, where she lived with her family for several years. The other half that is see on the label is of Portland, the other place she calls home.

“Essentially it's just a piece to explore how the different concepts of home can be viewed from different people's perspectives and home for more is more than one place,” Hwang said. “It's more of just a feeling than an actual location.”

The party was held at Portland Brewing Company, which also unveiled its special Rose Festival edition citrus cream ale called Bloomin’ Brilliant.

This year's grand marshals for the Grand Floral Parade, the 1977 NBA champion Trail Blazers team, were also formally introduced at the event.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.