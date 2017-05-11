Body found near railroad tracks in Fairview

A body was discovered near railroad tracks in Fairview, but investigators determined it was not a homicide.

The body of a man was found by a railroad crew worker at 10:50 a.m. Thursday in the area of Northeast 223rd Avenue and Townsend Way.

The Major Crimes Team was called out to investigate and the death was initially described as suspicious.

Deputies searched the area, but no suspects were located.

The man had been stabbed, but detectives and the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined the man's wounds were self-inflicted.

The man's name was not released.

Deputies shut down 223rd Avenue from Sandy Boulevard to Marine Drive for hours Thursday for the investigation.

"The investigation needed to proceed with the due diligence of a homicide investigation to ensure that information or evidence was not missed and all possibilities were examined," according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.

