Body found near railroad tracks in Fairview, death considered suspicious

A body was discovered near railroad tracks in Fairview and deputies are calling the death suspicious.

The body was discovered by a railroad crew worker Thursday morning in the area of Northeast 223rd Avenue and Townsend Way.

The Major Crimes Team was called out to investigate.

The gender and age of the person were not immediately known.

FOX 12 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.