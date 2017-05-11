Body found near railroad tracks in Fairview, death considered su - KPTV - FOX 12

Body found near railroad tracks in Fairview, death considered suspicious

Posted: Updated:
FAIRVIEW, OR (KPTV) -

A body was discovered near railroad tracks in Fairview and deputies are calling the death suspicious.

The body was discovered by a railroad crew worker Thursday morning in the area of Northeast 223rd Avenue and Townsend Way.

The Major Crimes Team was called out to investigate.

The gender and age of the person were not immediately known.

FOX 12 will continue to update this story.

