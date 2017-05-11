Sheriff: Former Clackamas Co. detective charged for lack of response to reported child abuse

A former detective is facing charges of official misconduct for failing to prompt an investigation into reports of child abuse, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office released a timeline Thursday into the investigation of 59-year-old Jeffrey Green.

Green is scheduled to appear in court May 31 on five counts of second-degree official misconduct.

The investigation began in February 2015 when a supervisor filed an internal affairs complaint alleging Green failed to follow-up on cases, failed to send evidence to the Oregon State Police crime lab and had overall poor job performance.

Green was suspended from further investigations in March 2015. Green retired the following month before the internal investigation could begin.

A detective was assigned to Green's duties in September 2015 and identified 40 cases requiring additional work, according to investigators.

In February 2016, the detective completed his audit and reported that Green's conduct may rise to the level of a crime. The audit and findings were referred to the Milwaukie Police Department to investigate.

In October 2016, police referred the criminal investigation to the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office for consideration of charges.

Green was charged with official misconduct in March.

As part of the investigation, Sheriff Craig Roberts hired an outside law enforcement operations consultant to review the department's practices. The consultant recommended that supervisors perform random audits of detective cases and improve communication between the detective division and supervisory staff.

The sheriff's office implemented the recommendations and added a procedure that prohibits a detective from suspending cases without a review by a sergeant.

