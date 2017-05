Guy Ritchie is back in the director’s seat for his latest film, “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword,” which tells the story of how King Arthur rose to power.

Ritchie says the legend of the king is a timeless tale. The film stars Charlie Hunnam as the title character.

The action flick also has a guest appearance by David Beckham, but if audiences blink they might miss him!

“King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” is in theaters now.

