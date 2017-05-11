Task force: 31 pounds of meth seized in arrest of Portland-area drug trafficker

Nearly 31 pounds of methamphetamine was seized as part of an investigation that led to the arrest of a Portland-area drug trafficker, according to investigators.

The Clackamas County Interagency Task Force began investigating a local drug trafficking organization and Eligio Jose Baltier-Carranza, 39, in February 2017.

Baltier-Carranza was identified as one of the organization's top distributors in the area, according to the task force.

On May 3, task force members posing as high-level drug traffickers said they negotiated a sale of meth with Baltier-Carranza.

Investigators said Baltier-Carranza delivered 14 kilograms, or nearly 31 pounds, of finished methamphetamine to them.

The investigation then led to a search of Baltier-Carranza's Portland home. Investigators said more meth was seized, along with nearly $19,000 in cash.

Baltier-Carranza was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on the charge of delivery of a controlled substance. He also had several warrants for his arrest.

Baltier-Carranza's bail was set at $500,000.

