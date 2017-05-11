Gresham man sentenced for groping girl on flight from Texas to Portland

An Oregon man who groped a 13-year-old girl during a flight home from Dallas has been sentenced to home detention, substance-abuse treatment and probation.

U.S. District Judge Michael Mosman on Thursday gave Chad Camp credit for the nearly 11 months he's spent in jail since his June 2016 arrest.

The 27-year-old Gresham man apologized for his actions during a brief hearing at the federal courthouse in Portland.

He pleaded guilty in January to making an indecent sexual proposal to a minor and assault with intent to commit abusive sexual contact of a minor.

He was initially charged with abusive sexual contact.

Authorities said an American Airlines flight attendant delivering snacks noticed Camp's hand in the girl's crotch area, and a tear falling down her face.

Camp was moved away from the girl and detained by Port of Portland officers when the plane landed at Portland International Airport.

Court documents stated Camp was seen drinking four mixed drinks within an hour before the flight.

As part of his sentencing, Camp must register as a sex offender.

The girl was flying as an unaccompanied minor. Her family has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the airline.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation contributed to this report.