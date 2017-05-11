Deputies searching for Portland man last seen along I-84 in Umatilla Co.

Umatilla County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing Portland man who was last seen on Tuesday.

UCSO said Jeffrey Ryan Kelsay, 30, was last seen on May 9 at around 3:30 p.m. on I-84 eastbound at milepost 235. According to UCSO, Kelsay was traveling to Baker City.

Kelsay's father spoke to him at about 4:30 p.m. Kelsay told his father he ran out of gas and was walking along the interstate back towards Pendleton.

UCSO Search and Rescue volunteers responded to the last known location of Kelsay and began looking for him.

Search and rescue crews are continuing to search for Kelsay. The search includes using a drone to search the area.

Kelsay is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information or have seen Kelsay is asked to call the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 541-966-3651.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.