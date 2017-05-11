Missing Portland man found on front porch of home in Umatilla County

A missing man from Portland was found cold, wet and hungry on the front porch of a home in Umatilla County, according to deputies.

The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help locating 30-year-old Jeffrey Ryan Kelsay on Thursday.

Kelsay was last seen at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday driving east on Interstate 84 near Milepost 235.

Deputies said he was heading to Baker City when he ran out of gas. Kelsay spoke to his father on the phone at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and said he was walking along the highway back toward Pendleton.

Nearly two dozen search and rescue workers canvassed the area attempting to locate Kelsay.

At 11 p.m. Thursday, a homeowner near Pilot Rock called authorities to report that Kelsay was on his front porch.

Deputies responded to the home on McKay Creek Road and found Kelsay. Investigators said he had walked through steep, forested land for about eight miles from his last known location.

McKay was reunited with his family.

