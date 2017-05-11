Portland police identify man shot and killed by officer Wednesday night

The Portland Police Bureau has identified the man shot and killed by an officer who was responding to a disturbance call near the Flavel Street Transit Station on Wednesday night.

Detectives identified the man as Terrell Kyreem Johnson, 24. Johnson does not have a fixed address, and PPB officials report that his family said Johnson had been struggling with drug addiction that they believe may have affected his mental health.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and determined Johnson died from multiple gunshots wounds while toxicology results are pending examination.

The PPB also identified the officer who shot Johnson as Officer Samson Ajir, an eight-year veteran of the Transit Police Division. Ajir was partnered with a deputy from the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Deputy AJ Ajir, the officer’s brother.

The officer and the deputy responded to a 911 call reporting a man later identified as Johnson acting erratically and threatening people at the transit station.

Detectives said Officer Jacob Howell of the West Linn Police Department was already on the scene and in the early stages of his investigation into the matter, including trying to speak with Johnson, who the detectives said was being non-compliant and would not sit, when Officer Ajir and Deputy Ajir arrived.

At that point, Johnson ran from the officers, first heading west on Flavel before turning around and then finally running north on the MAX bridge across Johnson Creek.

Investigators say that when Officer Ajir got close to Johnson, Johnson displayed a utility knife, at which point Ajir fired his handgun multiple times, hitting Johnson.

After Johnson was down, additional officers arrived and approached him and began administering immediate medical aid until paramedics arrived and determined Johnson was dead.

Detectives said that a utility knife was recovered from the scene and that none of the officers involved with the incidents were using body cameras.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and further details are not expected to be released until after the district attorney presents the case to a grand jury, which is standard bureau procedure.

Officer Ajir has been placed on administrative leave until the conclusion of the grand jury, which is also standard procedure for the PPB.

Both Officer Howell and Deputy Ajir have also been placed on three days of administrative leave, the standard protocol for their agencies.

