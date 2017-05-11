Former Hood River County deputy pleads guilty to luring a minor

A former Hood River County Sheriff's Office deputy pleaded guilty to charges of luring a minor and second-degree invasion of personal privacy.

Marc Smith was arrested in September 2016 and initially faced charges including official misconduct, third-degree sex abuse and private indecency.

Court documents state Smith used his work cellphone to record a girl in a state of nudity, exposed himself and inappropriately touched her.

After pleading guilty Thursday, Smith was sentenced to 45 days in jail and three years probation.

Smith was placed on administrative leave at the time of his arrest. The Hood River News reported that Smith resigned from his job at the sheriff's office, where he had worked for 17 years, shortly after his arrest.

The sheriff's office reported that the crimes occurred while Smith was off duty and were "unrelated to the sheriff's office."

"This incident, while deeply disturbing, should not overshadow the hard work that is done by the professional men and women in our organization every day," Sheriff Matt English said at the time of Smith's arrest.

