Serial burglar sentenced to 15 years in prison for crimes in Oregon City, Lake Oswego

Anthony Gordon Brown, 2017 jail booking photo on left, 2015 jail booking photo on right.

A serial burglar was sentenced to 15 years in prison for numerous business burglaries in Lake Oswego and Oregon City.

Police began investigating a string of burglaries believed to be connected in late 2014 and early 2015.

On March 16, 2015, police responded to Oregon City Coffee Rush on the 900 block of Main Street after a delivery driver interrupted a burglary in progress.

Anthony Gordon Brown, 53, was found a short distance away and arrested.

Brown was later convicted on charges of second-degree burglary and third-degree robbery in that case and sentenced to prison.

On Thursday, Brown was convicted in connection with six additional burglaries. Police said in Oregon City he burglarized Casa Ixtapa, Jimmy John's and Still House Pub. In Lake Oswego, he broke into Go Fish Go Sushi, Pizza Schmizza and Laughing Planet.

Brown was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday for six counts of second-degree burglary.

