Police: Lebanon sex abuse suspect arrested after fighting with officers

A Lebanon sex abuse suspect was arrested after fighting with officers, according to police.

Detectives said Jeffrey James Allen, 43, was wanted on charges including first-degree sex abuse involving two underage victims between 2007 and 2009.

Police said the crimes occurred at several different homes in Lebanon and the surrounding area.

Allen was taken into custody at his place of employment in Gilchrist on Wednesday. Police said he attempted to run and then fought with officers before he was arrested.

He is facing charges of first-degree sexual abuse, attempted rape, unlawful sexual penetration and attempted unlawful sexual penetration.

Additional charges are expected to follow, according to police.

The Lebanon Police Department reported having multiple interactions with Allen dating back to 1994.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Taylor Jackson at 541-258-4357.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.