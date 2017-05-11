Beavers two games away from clenching Pac-12 title as Civil War series begins

The top-ranked Oregon State Beavers baseball team is having an amazing 2017 season.

The Beavers are 38-4 overall, and potentially have the opportunity to win the Pac-12 Championship during a rivalry series this week against the Oregon Ducks in Eugene.

OSU hasn't lost a conference series all season, and now, they enter a three-game set in Eugene with a six-game lead in the league and there are still three weeks to play.

"Obviously our record speaks for itself right now," said sophomore second baseman Cadyn Grenier.

The Beavers magic number to clinch the Pac-12 pennant is two. Two more victories would also be number 1,000 in the 23rd season under Coach Pat Casey.

"Omaha is the goal every single year. It was last year, it is this year, and it's going to be next year until Casey retires. Which will never happen. The man is going to live forever, I am telling you," said Grenier.

After having a string of seven years in the postseason severed by the slimmest of margins a year ago, the Beavers are leaving nothing to chance.

"All last offseason left a bad taste in our mouths. Coming in to this fall, I think everyone had that on their minds and we really tried to work as hard as we can," said sophomore shortstop Nick Madrigal. "The pitchers did what they need to do and it's actually showing for them. They are the best pitchers in the country right now."

The Beavers exquisite pitching staff is nearing a single-season school record with a collective earned run average allows less than two runs per game, and they are caught by freshman catcher Adley Rutschman.

"That has just been a learning experience for me so far and I have just been fortunate to just let the staff work and kind of figure out what they like and what I can do to help them out," said Rutschman.

A third outright conference title in five years would be nice and achieving it on the Ducks diamond is even better but the Beavers are daydreaming of much bigger.

"Hopefully it's dogpiling at the end of the year, you never know though," said Grenier.

Game one of the Civil Wars series in Eugene is Thursday at 6 p.m.

