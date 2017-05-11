Deputies searching for armed, dangerous woman in connection with heroin investigation

Deputies are searching for a woman considered armed and dangerous in connection with a heroin trafficking investigation in Polk County and Marion County.

The Polk County Interagency Narcotics Team began an investigation in March that led to the identification of suspects including Samantha Gaines and Levi McCleskey.

McCleskey was taken into custody on April 21 with the assistance of the Salem Police Department's Street Crimes Unit.

Deputies said McCleskey was in possession of more than 22 grams of heroin at the time of his arrest, as well as danabol steroids and a "significant amount" of cash and gold.

A search warrant was served at McCleskey's home and a storage unit used by Gaines. Deputies said more contraband was seized.

Gaines remains on the loose and deputies are asking for the public's help tracking her down. She is believed to be armed with either a .45 caliber or a 9 mm pistol.

Anyone with information about Gaines' location or this investigation is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 503-623-9251 or co.polk.or.us.

