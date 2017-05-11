Portland mother who jumped in front of pit bull: ‘I’ve got to protect my kid’

A PPB officer shot one time at the pit bull that had attacked Shows and the children, with the bullet grazing the dog’s head before becoming lodged in its stomach. The animal is being treated at a local animal hospital. (KPTV)

Diedre Shows said it was her instinct to protest her child and the other children in danger when a pit bull charged at them while they were waiting at a bus stop Thursday morning. (KPTV)

A southeast Portland mother is sharing her story after she jumped between an attacking pit bull and a group of kids waiting for the school bus Thursday.

It all happened around 8 a.m. In the area of Southeast 60th Avenue and Nehalem Street. Police officers eventually shot the dog, a white pit bull, but it survived and is currently at an animal hospital.

Witnesses said if not for the actions of Diedre Shows, several children could’ve been hurt. Shows can hardly believe the story herself and the fact that everyone is okay.

“He shot her right next to me! That was the craziest thing I ever saw in my life. I’m still… I can’t believe it!” she told FOX 12.

Shows had just walked her 9-year-old son to the neighborhood bus stop when she saw the pit bull charging towards her.

The police were already en route after getting calls that the dog was trying to get in a house and that it bit a man and chased another woman into a truck.

There were several other children at the bus stop, too, and Shows said it was just instinct that put her between that dog and the kids.

“I was thinking, ‘I’ve got to protect my kid and make sure the kids were okay,’” she said. “I didn’t want anybody else to get hurt. I would hope anybody else would do the same thing for their kid, or mine.”

When an officer arrived, the dog was latched onto Shows’ jeans, but it never bit her skin. The officer got the dog to let go and then fired one bullet, grazing the animal’s head before the bullet lodged in the dog’s chest.

Amazingly, the dog was walking on its own when crews took it away.

Animal control officials say the dog does have a chip and it is registered to a man in coos bay, but he says they haven’t owned the dog for years, so now, police are searching for its current owner.

Anyone that can help identify the dog and its owner is asked to call Multnomah County Animal Services.

