Police: Man arrested after entering NE Portland home, locking himself in bathroom

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man after they say he walked into a northeast Portland home and locked himself in the bathroom.

The incident occurred at about 6:45 p.m. at a home in the 4000 block of Northeast Wistaria Drive. The people who live at the home told police they did not know the man and believe he may entered through an open garage door.

Officers talked to the man, who was later identified as Aaron Lavell Reed-Jones, and convinced him to come out of the bathroom.

Police say he seemed paranoid and confused, but eventually opened the door and surrendered to officers without incident.

Reed-Jones was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of burglary in the first degree.

