Police: Man arrested after entering NE Portland home, locking hi - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Man arrested after entering NE Portland home, locking himself in bathroom

Posted: Updated:
Aaron Lavell Reed-Jones, jail booking photo Aaron Lavell Reed-Jones, jail booking photo
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man after they say he walked into a northeast Portland home and locked himself in the bathroom. 

The incident occurred at about 6:45 p.m. at a home in the 4000 block of Northeast Wistaria Drive. The people who live at the home told police they did not know the man and believe he may entered through an open garage door. 

Officers talked to the man, who was later identified as Aaron Lavell Reed-Jones, and convinced him to come out of the bathroom. 

Police say he seemed paranoid and confused, but eventually opened the door and surrendered to officers without incident.  

Reed-Jones was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of burglary in the first degree. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.