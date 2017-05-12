Car crashes into Salem hair salon, driver not injured

A woman walked away with no injuries after her car smashed into a hair salon in Salem Friday.

The Salem Police Department responded to the scene just before 2 a.m. at 1514 Fairground Road Northeast.

Police said the female driver accidentally caught her pant leg on the gas pedal while she was driving. She told police she tried to free it and used her left foot to try and step on the breaks, but she looked down and veered off the road.

The driver said she panicked and crashed directly into Guys & Gals Hairstyling.

Officers said the woman was not intoxicated and speed was not a factor.

No other injuries were reported.

Salem police have requested firefighters to examine the structural integrity of the building.

