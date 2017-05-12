Firefighters respond to two-alarm house fire in Salem

Salem fire crews worked to get a two-alarm house fire under control after it sparked early Friday morning.

The Salem Police Department said Salem firefighters responded to the scene in the 1200 block of Shamrock Street Southeast.

Video of the fire shows heavy flames coming from the sides and roof.

There is no word on if anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Police said they are looking into recent activity at the home because of potential gang ties.

More information was not immediately available.

