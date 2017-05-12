Police: Woodburn man exposes himself to young girls inside laund - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Woodburn man exposes himself to young girls inside laundromat

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: The Woodburn Police Department Courtesy: The Woodburn Police Department
WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) -

Woodburn police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they said exposed himself in front of young girls inside a laundromat Monday.

Police said surveillance video captured the man exposing his genitals in front of the girls at the Woodburn Laundromat at 1188 North Pacific Highway.

Officers are seeking any information on the identity and whereabouts of the man.

Anyone with information should contact the Woodburn Police Department at 503-982-2345. 

