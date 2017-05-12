On the Go with Joe at The Children’s Course - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at The Children’s Course

Joe V. was in Gladstone previewing the grand re-opening of The Children’s Course.

Run by the nonprofit organization The First Tee of Greater Portland, The Children’s Course is the only local nine-hole golf course designed with children in mind.

The course’s clubhouse recently underwent a renovation and is now back open again just in time for the summer months.

The First Tee of Greater Portland’s goal is to bring golf to different kids from all economic backgrounds.

The Children’s Course will be open Friday to children and adults. Learn more at TheFirstTeeGreaterPortland.org.

